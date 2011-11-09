UPDATE 2-Schlumberger Russian JV to merge, list in London

* Oil services firm combine Russian seismic divisions

* To list GDRs in new entity in London

* Potential exit for two US private equity firms (Rewrites lead, adds spokesman comment, ownership)

By John Bowker

MOSCOW, Nov 9 A newly created Russian oil services group is heading for a London stock market listing after a deal involving U.S.-based Schlumberger NV which aims to create a major seismic specialist covering Russia and the CIS.

Russian oil services group Integra INTEq.L said on Wednesday it would spin off its seismic joint venture with Schlumberger, the world's biggest oil services specialist, into an enlarged entity with Russia's Geotech Holding and list the new company in London.

The new group, to be called IG Seismic Services (IGSS), will apply for a London listing of global depository receipts (GDRs) by the end of September 2012 without raising any cash, an Integra spokesman told Reuters.

Integra CEO Antonio Campo said in a statement: "The combination of IGSS with Geotech Holding will create one of the largest land and transition zone seismic companies in the world, which will be ideally placed to benefit from the attractive trends in the Russian and CIS seismic markets."

The combination should also lead to savings of some $15 million a year in synergies, the company added.

A public listing could provide an exit for Geotech shareholders, which include U.S. private equity funds Pinebridge Investments and Farallon Capital Management.

Geotech -- controlled by entrepreneur Nikolai Levitskiy -- will be the largest shareholder in IGSS, with a 52 percent stake. Integra will own 36 percent while Schlumberger will hold 12 percent.

The move will involve Integra shedding around a third of its business to focus on oil well construction, a spokesman said.

Its London-listed shares were up 1.3 percent at 1016 GMT, having already climbed 15 percent in the month to date, but later fell in line with global markets.

The Integra spokesman said the association with New-York listed Schlumberger, which has global operations and is valued at more than $100 billion, adds credibility to the company.

"We are taking the various assets of Integra and applying Schlumberger technology -- it makes it more attractive for the customer," he said.

Integra, which made a small net loss in 2010, is valued at $391 million. It was advised by Morgan Stanley in the latest deal while privately-owned Geotech was advised by JP Morgan. (Editing by David Holmes)