UPDATE 1-Russia's Integra to list Schlumberger JV in London

MOSCOW, Nov 9 Russian oil services group Integra INTEq.L said on Wednesday it would merge its Schlumberger joint venture with Russian seismic specialist Geotech Holding and list the new firm on the London stock exchange.

The company said in a statement it will then seek to list secondary shares in the new entity in the form of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) in London during 2012.

Integra will own 36 percent of the new firm, to be called IG Seismic Services (IGSS), while world's biggest oil services firm Schlumberger will hold 12 percent.

IGSS specialises in seismic studies in Russia and the CIS.

"The combination of IGSS with Geotech Holding will create one of the largest land and transition zone seismic companies in the world, which will be ideally placed to benefit from the attractive trends in the Russian and CIS seismic markets," Integra CEO Antonio Campo said in the statement.

The combination should lead to savings of some $15 million a year, the company added.

