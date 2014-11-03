Integra LifeSciences to spin off spine unit

Nov 3 Surgical devices and orthopedic care
company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it
would spin off its spine unit in an attempt to streamline its
operations.
The company will continue to produce specialty surgical
products and orthopedics and tissue therapies, while the new
company will be called SeaSpine.
The company, which expects to take a one-time charge on the
spin-off, revised its full-year profit forecast to 81-99 cents a
share, down from its earlier forecast of $1.06 to $1.24 per
share.
Piper Jaffray & Co. served as the company's financial
advisor, while Latham & Watkins LLP was the legal counsel in
connection with the proposed spin-off transaction.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)