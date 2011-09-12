UPDATE 1-Integra LifeSciences to buy orthopedic implants maker

* To buy privately held Ascension Inc for $65 mln

* Integra sees deal hurting Q4 EPS by $0.05-$0.06

Sept 12 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it will buy Ascension Orthopedics Inc for about $65 million in cash to enter the shoulder implants market.

Austin, Texas-based Ascension, which develops and distributes implants for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot and ankle, will also bring to Integra its pyrolytic carbon technology, which makes more hardy and comfortable implants.

Following the deal, the new products will represent about 45 percent of Integra's orthopedics revenues, the company said in a statement.

Integra said it sees the deal having a negligible impact on its third-quarter adjusted earnings per share, but expects it to hurt fourth-quarter adjusted earnings by 5-6 cents per share.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences were trading flat at $36.13 on Monday morning on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)