UPDATE 1-Integra profit beats estimates on domestic sales

April 25 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp posted a quarterly profit that handily beat analysts' estimates, helped primarily by a rise in sales of its medical devices in the United States.

The Plainsboro, New Jersey-based company stood by its full-year outlook of adjusted profit of $2.97 to $3.06 per share, on revenue of $820 million to $835 million.

Analysts were projecting earnings of $3.00 per share on revenue of $826.2 million.

First-quarter net income fell to $6.7 million, or 23 cents per share, from $11.5 million, or 38 cents per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 71 cents per share.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $196.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 60 cents per share on revenue of $192.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Integra shares have risen more than 6 percent since late February, when it managed to beat analysts' estimates for the fourth quarter. The shares closed at $34.02 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.