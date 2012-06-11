UPDATE 1-IntegraMed to go private for about $170 million

BRIEF-Golden Predator Mining enters into bought deal agreement
June 11 Sagard Capital Partners agreed to buy healthcare services provider IntegraMed America Inc for $169.5 million.
The investment fund offered to pay $14.05 per IntegraMed share, a 24 percent premium to the stock's Friday close.
IntegraMed shares, which have gained about 44 percent in value so far this year, were up 20 percent to $13.59 before the bell on Monday. They closed at $11.34 on Friday on the Nasdaq.
Sagard Capital, which held a 3.7 percent stake in the company, said the deal was not subject to financing and is expected to close no later than November.
IntegraMed America Inc's largest shareholder, with a 27 percent stake in the company, has agreed to vote its shares in favor of the deal.
