Integrated Silicon says expects to hold talks with Cypress Semi

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
May 15 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc said on Friday it expected to hold talks with Cypress Semiconductor Corp regarding a buyout offer from its fellow chipmaker.
Cypress has offered to buy Integrated Silicon Solution for $19.75 per share, valuing the company at $627.3 million.
Integrated Silicon has already agreed to a $19.25 per share offer from a Chinese consortium led by Summitview Capital.
Integrated Silicon Solution said on Friday it was not withdrawing its support for the Summitview Capital deal. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.