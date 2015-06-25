版本:
UPDATE 1-Integrated Silicon bidding war hots up with Cypress's fresh offer

(Adds details, background)

June 25 The bidding war for Integrated Silicon Solution Inc intensified with rival chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp further sweetening its offer to $22.60 per share.

However, the latest bid fell short of Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co's increased offer of $23 per share.

Cypress said late on Wednesday its fresh offer will be its "best and final" for Integrated Silicon.

Cypress's latest offer values the company at about $718 million, compared with $730.5 million offered by Uphill on June 23, based on shares outstanding as of May 1.

Cypress's previous offer on June 22 was $22.25 per share.

The deal between Integrated Silicon and Cypress has been going through a series of ups and downs with the rivals failing to conclude it thrice since Cypress first launched its bid in early May, topping the consortium's initial offer of $19.25 per share in March.

Integrated Silicon had agreed for a sweetened bid from Uphill on June 19. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

