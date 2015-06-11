Integrated Silicon agrees to be bought by Uphill Investment

June 11 Chipmaker Integrated Silicon Solution Inc said on Thursday it agreed to merge with Uphill Investment Co in a deal valued at about $667 million, a day after it agreed to be bought by Cypress Semiconductor Corp .

The company said Uphill raised its offer to $21 per share, a premium of 3.6 pct to Integrated Silicon's Wednesday closing price.

Integrated Silicon agreed to Cypress's offer of $20.25 per share on Wednesday, two days after rejecting the bid. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)