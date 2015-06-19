版本:
Integrated Silicon agrees to sweetened bid from Uphill

June 19 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc said on Friday that Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co raised its offer to buy the chipmaker by $1 per share to $22.

Uphill has been in a bidding war with Cypress Semiconductor Corp, which raised its offer on Thursday to $21.25 from $20.25.

The new offer values Integrated Silicon at $698.8 million, based on its outstanding shares as of May 1. Integrated Silicon first accepted an offer of $19.25 per share from Uphill in March, setting off a round of counter-bids by Cypress.

Integrated Silicon also postponed a stockholders' meeting to vote on Uphill's offer to June 25 from Friday . (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

