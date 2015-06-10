Integrated Silicon agrees to merger with Cypress Semi

June 10 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc
said it agreed to be acquired by Cypress Semiconductor Corp
on Wednesday, days after rejecting the fellow chipmaker's
offer citing antitrust concerns.
Integrated Silicon had said on Monday it failed to reach an
agreement as Cypress was not willing to take "necessary" actions
to ensure antitrust clearance in the United States and Germany.
Cypress has said it will take "reasonable" actions to pass
antitrust muster.
Cypress Semi raised its offer to buy Integrated Solution for
a second time in May to $643 million, trumping bids by a Chinese
consortium led by Uphill Investment Co.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)