Integrated Silicon agrees to merger with Cypress Semi

June 10 Integrated Silicon Solution Inc said it agreed to be acquired by Cypress Semiconductor Corp on Wednesday, days after rejecting the fellow chipmaker's offer citing antitrust concerns.

Integrated Silicon had said on Monday it failed to reach an agreement as Cypress was not willing to take "necessary" actions to ensure antitrust clearance in the United States and Germany. Cypress has said it will take "reasonable" actions to pass antitrust muster.

Cypress Semi raised its offer to buy Integrated Solution for a second time in May to $643 million, trumping bids by a Chinese consortium led by Uphill Investment Co. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

