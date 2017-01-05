版本:
2017年 1月 6日

MOVES-Integro names former AIG executive NY operations leader

Jan 5 International broker and risk management firm Integro Insurance Brokers appointed former American International Group Inc executive Deborah Morris as New York operations leader.

Morris will replace Esther Ro, who will relocate to the West coast, the company said.

Morris most recently served as senior vice president in New York for the American International Group. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
