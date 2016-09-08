MOVES-Jan Berger joins Integro Insurance Brokers as managing principal

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Broking and risk management firm Integro Insurance Brokers Ltd hired Jan Berger as managing principal to lead its Los Angeles office and its Southern California Entertainment practice.
Berger joins from events and artist management company Live Nation Entertainment Inc, where he was vice president and chief risk officer.
He has also worked with Smart & Final Stores Inc, Autodesk Inc and Homestake Mining Co. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)