版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 18日 星期四 01:10 BJT

MOVES-Integro hires Tony Sandfrey to head environmental practice

Aug 17 Broker and risk management firm Integro Insurance Brokers hired Tony Sandfrey to head the firm's environmental practice.

Sandfrey, who will be based in Atlanta, joins from Marsh USA, a unit of Marsh & McLennan, where he led the environmental practice in the southeast and mid-Atlantic regions.

In a 17 year career, Sandfrey also worked at Aon Plc and American International Group Inc. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐