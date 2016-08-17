MOVES-Integro hires Tony Sandfrey to head environmental practice

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 17 Broker and risk management firm Integro Insurance Brokers hired Tony Sandfrey to head the firm's environmental practice.
Sandfrey, who will be based in Atlanta, joins from Marsh USA, a unit of Marsh & McLennan, where he led the environmental practice in the southeast and mid-Atlantic regions.
In a 17 year career, Sandfrey also worked at Aon Plc and American International Group Inc. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.