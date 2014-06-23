版本:
Wisconsin Energy to buy Integrys in $9.1 bln deal

June 23 Wisconsin Energy Corp said it would buy Integrys Energy Group Inc in a deal valued at $9.1 billion to create a larger, more diverse Midwest electric and natural gas delivery company.

The combined company, which will be named WEC Energy Group Inc, will serve more than 4.3 million gas and electricity customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
