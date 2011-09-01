UPDATE 1-Integrys Energy buys two CNG fueling businesses

* Buys Pinnacle CNG Systems and Trillium USA from Wagner & Brown

Sept 1 Integrys Energy Group Inc , an electric and natural gas utility, said it acquired two compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling businesses from Wagner & Brown Ltd to expand into the growing clean fuel market.

Integrys said it bought Pinnacle CNG Systems and Trillium USA from the oil and gas explorer for an undisclosed sum and the deal is not expected to have a material impact on its results this year.

The use of CNG as a transportation fuel has grown in recent years as it is cleaner and abundant, mainly due to the growing supply from tight rock fields called shale.

"Our decision to enter this market is in response to customer needs, and this is complementary to our existing skill sets in regulated and nonregulated natural gas and electric services," Integrys Chief Executive Charlie Schrock said.

Pinnacle and Trillium would become units of Integrys Transportation Fuels LLC, which will hold Integrys' CNG business activities.

There are more than 12 million natural gas vehicles in use worldwide, including 110,000 operating in the United States. This number is expected to grow to more that 50 million within the next 10 years, the company said quoting industry bodies.

Shares of Chicago, Illinois-based Integrys closed at $50.07 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)