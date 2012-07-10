TSMC says evaluating ASML's proposal to co-invest

TAIPEI, July 10 TSMC, the world's top
contract chip maker, said on Tuesday it has received a proposal
from ASML, the world's largest supplier to chipmakers
of machines, on co-investment and it is in the process of
evaluating the proposal.
TSMC spokeswoman Elizabeth Sun said the proposal is an
invitation to co-invest in exchange for some of ASML's shares.
She did not elaborate further.
ASML's CEO said earlier in the day that the company was in
talks with its three big customers about co-investment,
including TSMC and Samsung Electronics about
co-investment and he expected to announce additional customer
investments in coming weeks.
Intel Corp announced on Thursday it would spend
more than $4 billion to buy up to 15 percent of ASML and
bankroll the Dutch company's research into costly
next-generation chipmaking technology.