SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 Intel Corp : * Media gm huggers confirms developing a television internet platform * Intel's huggers says over-the-top service will deliver live broadcasts, and

have catch-up and on-demand television * Intel's huggers says will sell intel's own device through retailers, direct

to consumer * Intel's huggers says will launch virtual tv service this year * Intel's huggers says working with content providers and confident will have

robust product * Intel's huggers says doesn't believe industry is ready for "a la carte"

service * Intel's huggers says set-top box will have camera to identify user for

personalized ads