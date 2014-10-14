版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 15日 星期三 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Intel CEO expects "not bad" holiday season for consumer PC segment

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 14 Intel Corp : * CEO says expecting "not bad" holiday season for consumer pc segment
