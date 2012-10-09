版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 9日 星期二 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-Intel shares down 1.2 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK Oct 9 Intel Corp : * Shares down 1.2 percent in premarket trading

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐