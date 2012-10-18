版本:
中国
2012年 10月 19日

BRIEF-Intel says received notice of right of first offer from Eagle River in Clearwire share sale

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 18 Intel Corp : * Says received notice of right of first offer from Eagle river in Clearwire share sale * Says has 30 days to respond to notice of right of first offer - spokesman

