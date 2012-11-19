版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 19日 星期一 22:48 BJT

BRIEF-Intel shares rise 0.9 pct

NEW YORK Nov 19 Intel Corp : * Shares resume trade up 0.9 percent after says CEO to retire * Shares initially reopened little changed in heavy volume

