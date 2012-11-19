BRIEF-Intel shares rise 0.9 pct

BRIEF-Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 19 Intel Corp : * Shares resume trade up 0.9 percent after says CEO to retire * Shares initially reopened little changed in heavy volume
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
* Nyrstar prices 400 million euros ($422.5 million) notes offering