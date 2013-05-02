版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 21:09 BJT

Intel elects Brian Krzanich as CEO

NEW YORK May 2 Intel Corp said on Thursday that its board had elected its Chief Operating Officer Brian Krzanich as the chipmaker's next chief executive.

Krzanich, who has worked at Intel since 1982, will take on the top job at the company's annual shareholder meeting on May 16. Krzanich, 52, has been COO since January 2012. The board also elected Renée James, 48, to be president of Intel and is expected to expand to 10 members to add Krzanich.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐