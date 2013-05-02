Intel elects Brian Krzanich as CEO

BRIEF-Seanergy Maritime to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
NEW YORK May 2 Intel Corp said on Thursday that its board had elected its Chief Operating Officer Brian Krzanich as the chipmaker's next chief executive.
Krzanich, who has worked at Intel since 1982, will take on the top job at the company's annual shareholder meeting on May 16. Krzanich, 52, has been COO since January 2012. The board also elected Renée James, 48, to be president of Intel and is expected to expand to 10 members to add Krzanich.
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel
* March 2017 average daily volume (ADV) reached 16.9 million contracts, up 18 percent from March 2016
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group -As of April 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of aum was about $31.9 billion, a net decrease of about $1.8 billion since March 1, 2017 Source: (http://bit.ly/2o5iClW) Further company coverage: