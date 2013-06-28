版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 29日 星期六 01:32 BJT

Intel executives see focus on Atom mobile chip

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Intel Corp's top executives said on Friday the microprocessor company would speed up development and roll-out of its Atom chips for mobile devices, as the computing world moves away from the traditional personal computer.

The company is also being "cautious" on any Intel television service, as it continues to look at the business model, according to the company's new Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich, who took up his post in May, and Intel President Renee James, who spoke to a small group of reporters on Friday.

The world's biggest chipmaker dominates the PC industry but has been slow to adapt its chips to be suitable for smartphones and tablets.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐