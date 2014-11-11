Intel CEO sees China chip partners moving away from rival technology

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 11 Intel Corp Chief
Executive Brian Krzanich expects new semiconductor partners in
China to migrate to the U.S. chipmaker's architecture within a
few years and give up on ARM technology more widely used in
smartphones and tablets.
Intel this year signed deals with Rockchip and Spreadtrum
Communications to use Intel's technology to make chips for
low-cost smartphones and tablets aimed at China's fast-growing
consumer market.
Spreadtrum and Rockchip specialize in turnkey smartphone and
tablet platforms that are easy for manufacturers to use. They
typically design their chips with technology licensed from
Britain's ARM Holdings Plc, which competes against
Intel's technology.
While the agreements with Intel do not prevent the Chinese
chipmakers from continuing to make ARM-based chips, Krzanich
told reporters late on Monday he believes that within two or
three years they will exclusively use Intel's architecture.
With leading mobile chipmaker Qualcomm Inc offering
high-end chips based on ARM and Taiwan's MediaTek
attacking the Chinese market with inexpensive chips also
designed using ARM, adopting Intel's architecture and
cutting-edge factories offer a way to differentiate with better
performance and features, Krzanich said.
"If you're a small guy trying to compete, it's tough to be
in that battle."
Intel was late to mobile and has rushed to make its
technology more suitable for tablets and smartphones. While
Intel excels at processors for personal computers, it has less
experience designing low-power "system on chips" or SoCs, key
components in mobile devices, which combine features including
processors, Wi-Fi and memory.
Intel and Rockchip are working on an Intel-branded tablet
SoC, with Rockchip contributing expertise on connectivity,
graphics and its experience in China's domestic market.
Spreadtrum, as part of a deal by Intel to buy 20 percent of
its parent company for $1.5 billion, is working with Intel on
SoCs expected out next year.
Since they are relatively small, both Chinese chipmakers
probably do not have the resources to make separate chips based
on Intel and ARM technology over the long term, Krzanich said.
With demand for smartphones cooling in the United States,
manufacturers have increased their focus on China, where demand
is strong for handsets priced under $150. Krzanich said Intel
might partner with more companies there.
"We're not done. China is the fastest growing market in the
world," he said.
