Intel Capital invests in three Chinese tech companies

Aug 3 Intel Capital, the investment arm of Intel Corp , has invested $22 million in three Chinese technology companies, the company president said on Wednesday.

The deals bring Intel Capital's total China investments this year to $45 million, said Arvind Sodhani, the company's president, speaking to reporters in Beijing.

The companies are Shanghai BOCOM Intelligent Network Technologies Co, a digital security and surveillance company; Beijing JoySee Technology Co, a "smart-TV" company; and 6DXchange Inc, which runs the fashion and lifestyle e-commerce website YaoDian100.com.

Intel Capital, which invests mostly in technology start ups, did not provide further details of the investments.

In recent months, global investors have suffered a wave of Chinese accounting scandals that have left many wary and delayed the initial public offerings of a number of Chinese technology firms.

Intel has no plan to pull back on its investments in China, which receives more than any country outside the United States, said Sodhani.

"In fact, we are overweight, quite a bit overweight (relative to GDP), in our investments in China," he said.

Sodhani added that China remains a critical part of the company's investment strategy,

The company plans to invest in six more Chinese companies in the second half of the year for a total of 12. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom, Editing by Don Durfee)