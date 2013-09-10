Intel prepares ultra-small chips for Dick Tracy-style gadgets

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 Intel is working
on a new line of ultra-small and ultra-low-power microchips for
wearable devices like smartwatches and bracelets, a bid by the
company to make sure it will be at the crest of the next big
technology wave after arriving late to the smartphone and tablet
revolution.
The new line of chips, called Intel Quark, will ship next
year and include an ingestible version aimed at biomedical uses,
Intel's president, Renee James, told reporters late on Monday.
The Quark chips will be five times smaller and 10 times more
power efficient than some of Intel's Atom chips for tablets and
smartphones, she said.
"We're very committed to not missing the next big thing,"
James said.
Intel, the world's biggest chipmaker, dominates the PC
industry, but it was slow to adapt its chips to be suitable for
smartphones and tablets.
Intel Chief Executive Brian Krzanich and James spoke on
Tuesday at the company's annual developer conference in San
Francisco, their first major public appearance since their
promotion in May, when Paul Otellini stepped aside as chief
executive.
Intel's focus on wearable computing -- a trend that for many
Americans evokes images of Dick Tracy, the comic strip detective
who sported a two-way wrist radio -- comes as Silicon Valley
eyes sophisticated computerized watches with touch-screens and
other high-tech features. Technology companies see wearables as
a growth opportunity amid signs that explosive expansion in
smartphones shipments since Apple launched its first iPhone in
2007 is receding.
Last week, Samsung Electronics launched the
Galaxy Gear watch, and Qualcomm, an Intel rival,
launched the Toq smartwatch in a bid to showcase its technology
to potential manufacturers.
Krzanich, a three-decade Intel veteran seen as the company's
manufacturing guru, has said that under his leadership Intel
will give much more priority to its Atom line of mobile chips.
In the past, Intel's most cutting-edge manufacturing resources
were reserved for making powerful PC chips, with Atom chips made
on older production lines.
Processors based on technology from ARM and made by Qualcomm
and Samsung account for most of the mobile market.
Intel has shown some recent signs of improvement in mobile,
progress Krzanich is keen to build on. The company has promised
major performance improvements in its new Bay Trail chip for
tablets.
The Bay Trail chip is based on Intel's new Silvermont
architecture, which is the most extensive overhaul of its mobile
processors to date, with improved performance and lower power
consumption.