Intel unveils platform to simplify connectivity of products

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 9 Intel Corp on
Tuesday unveiled a new platform to make it easier for companies
to create Internet-connected smart products using its chips,
security and software.
Intel's platform is like a set of building blocks based on
the chipmaker's components and software for companies to create
smart, connected devices, Doug Davis, head of Intel's Internet
of Things business, said at a launch event in San Francisco.
It also aims to make it easier to connect to data centers in
order analyze data collected from devices' sensors.
"We're creating compute capability in end-point devices that
scale from our highest performance Xeon processor to the Quark
family of products," Davis said, referring to Intel's chips.
After moving slowly in recent years to adapt its personal
computer chips for smartphones and tablets, Intel is determined
to make sure it is on the leading edge of future computing
trends, industry experts and company executives have said.
Adding processors, sensors and web connectivity to devices
from soccer balls to industrial machinery, an emerging trend
dubbed the Internet of Things, has become a new battleground for
Intel, rival Qualcomm and other technology companies.
The install base of wireless gadgets will more than double
by the end of the decade, with most of the growth coming from
smart devices other than PCs and smartphones, according to
market research firm ABI Research.
Intel's Internet of Things Group had $530 million in revenue
in the September quarter. That accounted for just 4 percent of
Intel's total revenue in the quarter, but it grew 14 percent
over the previous year, which was faster than the company's PC
business.
Dell, SAP, Tata Consultancy, Accenture
and other companies are working with the new reference
model, Davis said.
