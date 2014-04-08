Intel closes Costa Rica operation, cuts 1,500 jobs

BRIEF-Ocean Bio-Chem announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share
* Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc announces special cash dividend of $0.06 per/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 8 Chipmaker Intel, struggling with a shrinking personal computer market, is shutting its assembly and test operation in Costa Rica and eliminating 1,500 jobs, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
"It's being closed and consolidated into our other operations throughout the world," spokesman Chuck Mulloy said of the assembly/test operations in Costa Rica.
Intel will continue to employ around 1,000 people in Costa Rica, Mulloy said. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work