Intel closes Costa Rica operation, cuts 1,500 jobs

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8 Chipmaker Intel, struggling with a shrinking personal computer market, is shutting its assembly and test operation in Costa Rica and eliminating 1,500 jobs, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

"It's being closed and consolidated into our other operations throughout the world," spokesman Chuck Mulloy said of the assembly/test operations in Costa Rica.

Intel will continue to employ around 1,000 people in Costa Rica, Mulloy said. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Leslie Adler)