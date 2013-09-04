Intel ships overhauled low-power chips for data centers

| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 Intel Corp has
started shipping data-center chips that are based on a major
overhaul of its low-power Atom line, in a bid to defend its
territory from an incursion by British rival ARM Holdings Plc
.
The Santa Clara, California, company said on Wednesday the
new Atom chips, which are meant for microservers, networking
equipment and storage at major cloud-computing providers,
perform six times better than previous versions.
Intel's chips dominate the PC industry as well as servers
but the company has struggled to adapt its technology for
smartphones and tablets. Most of those devices use low-power
chips made by Qualcomm Inc and other companies using
technology licensed from ARM Holdings.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc and other companies now
plan to use ARM's technology to make low-power microserver chips
for data centers, a market Intel is determined to defend.
Intel's new chips are made with the company's 22-nanometer
manufacturing technology, which is at least a year ahead of
rivals. The chips are based on a new microarchitecture called
Silvermont.
"Data centers have always been a high-margin business.
Microservers are a beachhead, and Intel is trying to kill the
attacking army," said Gartner analyst Sergis Mushell.
In May, Intel announced Silvermont, the first overhaul of
the Atom chip line since it was introduced for notebooks in 2008
and eventually expanded to include versions for mobile gadgets,
data centers and car entertainment systems.
The new Silvermont microarchitecture is analogous to
redesigning an automobile engine that will be used in a range of
car models with different features.
Silvermont is also the basis for Intel's new 22-nanometer
Bay Trail tablet chips, shipping this month, and upcoming
Merrifield smartphone chips.