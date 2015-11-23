Intel markets debut Kangaroo bond offering

SYDNEY, Nov 23 (IFR) - Intel Corporation, rated
A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P), has announced its debut offering of debut
Kangaroo bonds through joint lead managers Deutsche Bank and
Westpac. The bonds are expected to price tomorrow.
Intel has chosen the same tenors of four and seven years
that Apple used so successfully for its blowout three-tranche
print of A$2.25 billion ($1.58 billion) Kangaroos in August.
Price guidance is 90bp area over asset swaps an three-month
BBSW for Intel's fixed-rate bonds and/or floating-rate four-year
tranches and asset swaps plus 130bp area for the fixed-rate
seven-year paper.
US technology giant Intel is one of the world's largest and
highest-valued semiconductor chipmakers, based on revenue.
(Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)