Intel plans to sell part of venture capital unit - Bloomberg

March 11 Intel Corp is looking to sell
part of its venture capital portfolio, assets that could be
worth as much as $1 billion, Bloomberg reported.
The world's biggest chipmaker was working with UBS Group AG
to look for potential buyers, Bloomberg reported on Friday,
citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1MchnUb)
The portfolio comprises companies across the globe and is
part of the company's corporate venture unit, Intel Capital,
according to the report.
Intel declined to comment, while UBS was not immediately
available for comment.
Intel was open to selling the assets as a whole or divided
by geography or sectors, the sources told Bloomberg, adding that
talks over the structure were at an early stage.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)