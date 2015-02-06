Chipmaker Intel promotes senior executives, duties unchanged

BRIEF-Reven Housing REIT files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 mln
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 6 Chipmaker Intel Corp said on Friday it promoted five top executives to senior vice president and that their duties would remain largely the same.
Robert Crooke, Douglas Davis, Doug Fisher, Steven Rodgers and Joshua Walden were all promoted from corporate vice president to senior vice president.
The promotions do not include significant changes in their responsibilities, Intel spokeswoman Cara Walker said.
Shares of Intel, higher over the past year on recovering demand for personal computers, were down 1.44 percent at $33.45 on Friday. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Reven Housing Reit Inc files for common stock offering of up to $28.8 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q8aQcX) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Oil drops to lowest since Nov before rebounding on OPEC cut talk