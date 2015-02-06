版本:
Chipmaker Intel promotes senior executives, duties unchanged

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 6 Chipmaker Intel Corp said on Friday it promoted five top executives to senior vice president and that their duties would remain largely the same.

Robert Crooke, Douglas Davis, Doug Fisher, Steven Rodgers and Joshua Walden were all promoted from corporate vice president to senior vice president.

The promotions do not include significant changes in their responsibilities, Intel spokeswoman Cara Walker said.

Shares of Intel, higher over the past year on recovering demand for personal computers, were down 1.44 percent at $33.45 on Friday. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
