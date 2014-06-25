Intel buys into New Zealand sports technology developer

WELLINGTON, June 26 U.S. chipmaker and
technology company Intel Corp said on Thursday it has
invested in a New Zealand company producing software for use in
sports and exercise sectors.
Intel Capital, the corporation's investment arm, has bought
into the privately owned Performance Lab Ltd, which has software
for real-time exercise management and virtual coaching.
No financial details were disclosed.
"The sports, fitness, health and wellness sectors are
fuelling strong global demand for smart gadgets," said Sudheer
Kuppam, Intel Capital Asia Pacific managing director.
Performance Lab's products gather and analyse data from a
person playing sport or exercising, and send the results to
coaches or participants through mobile devices for management of
training programmes.
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Richard Pullin)