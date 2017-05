March 12 Intel Corp slashed its revenue forecast for the first quarter, citing lower-than-expected demand for business PCs and lower inventory levels across the PC supply chain.

The chipmaker's shares fell 4 percent in premarket trading.

Intel said it expects first-quarter revenue of $12.8 billion, plus or minus $300 million. It had earlier forecast$13.7 billion, plus or minus $500 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)