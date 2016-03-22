UPDATE 1-Intel mastermind, Silicon Valley statesman Andy Grove dead at 79

(Adds details, background)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Andy Grove, the Silicon
Valley elder statesman who made Intel into the world's top
chipmaker and helped usher in the personal computer age, died on
Tuesday at age 79, Intel said.
The company did not describe the circumstances of his death
but Grove, who endured the Nazi occupation of Hungary during
World War Two, living under a fake name, and came to the United
States to escape the chaos of Soviet rule, had suffered from
Parkinson's.
Grove was Intel's first hire after it was founded in 1968
and became the practical-minded member of a triumvirate that
eventually led "Intel Inside" processors to be used in more than
80 percent of the world's personal computers.
With his motto "only the paranoid survive," which became the
title of his best-selling management book, Grove championed an
innovative environment within Intel that became a blueprint for
successful California startups.
Grove, who was named man of the year by Time magazine in
1997, encouraged disagreement and insisted employees be vigilant
of disruptions in industry and technology that could be major
dangers - or opportunities - for Intel. In doing so, he could be
mercurial and demanding with employees who he thought were not
doing enough and in 1981 required the staff to work two extra
hours a day with no extra pay.
Grove's overhaul of Intel's business - switching from
digital memory to processors - was an early example of his
obsession with detecting major shifts in business and technology
and staying flexible enough to move quickly and make the most of
them.
"It's not that you shouldn't plan but you should not regard
your plans to be anything more than a baseline model of what
might happen," Grove said.
While Intel founders Robert Noyce and Gordon Moore proposed
much of the chip technology that helped created the
semiconductor industry, Grove was the stickler for detail who
turned their ideas into actual products. He was responsible for
driving growth in Intel's profits and stock price through the
1980s and 1990s.
NAZIS, COMMUNISTS
Grove, who was Jewish, was born Andras Grof in Budapest in
1936. Nazi Germany occupied Hungary in his youth, and after the
Soviets followed, Grove sneaked into Austria in 1956 and then
emigrated to the United States, where he learned English and
earned a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of
California at Berkeley.
Grove went to work in 1963 at Fairchild Semiconductor, where
he researched technology that would eventually be used to make
microchips. At Fairchild, he also met chip visionaries Noyce and
Moore, who left to found Intel in 1968. Grove quickly joined
them, running research and manufacturing.
He became Intel's president in 1979, CEO in 1987 and
chairman and CEO in 1997. He gave up his CEO title in 1998 and
stayed on as chairman until 2004.
In its early years, Intel focused on making DRAM memory
chips. When Japanese competition soared, Grove made the fateful
decision to reinvent Intel as a manufacturer of microprocessors
- the brains at the center of personal computers and other
electronic devices.
As the personal computer industry took off in the 1980s,
Intel supplied its processors to IBM and then to Compaq and
other manufacturers making "IBM clone" PCs.
Intel's chips, along with Microsoft's Windows operating
system, quickly became an industry standard in the exploding PC
industry, with Grove funneling profits into research and
development to create faster and faster processors. Under his
stewardship, the Pentium brand and "Intel Inside" logo became
widely recognized by consumers.
Intel remains one of the world's leading semiconductor
companies but the PC chipmaker is wrestling to adapt to trends
toward smaller gadgets like smartphones and tablets.
Grove also was a champion of keeping manufacturing within
the United States, arguing outsourcing the manufacturing of
electronics products - like batteries or televisions - meant
U.S. companies missed out on gaining experience necessary to
make technology breakthroughs.
Intel still makes most of its chips in U.S. plants.
During his time at Intel in the 1990s Grove was treated for
prostate cancer and later wrote an influential cover story in
Fortune magazine, criticizing the medical establishment's
treatment of the disease as inefficient compared to scientific
standards applied in semiconductor research.
In later life, Grove donated tens of millions of dollars for
research on Parkinson's disease, a condition he suffered from.
He also regularly criticized government and medical researchers
for making slow and inefficient progress beating that disease
compared to accomplishments made in the chip industry.
Grove and his wife, Eva, who married a year after meeting
while working at a resort in New Hampshire in 1957, had two
daughters.
(Reporting By Noel Randewich; Editing by Bill Trott, Peter
Henderson and Bernard Orr)