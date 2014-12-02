Stephen Hawking hails "life changing" speech upgrade

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 2 Theoretical physicist Stephen
Hawking can communicate with the world faster and easier thanks
to new technology from Intel Corp and SwiftKey which
replaces the decades-old platform that made his computerised
voice recognisable around the world.
Hawking, the author of best-seller "A Brief History of
Time", has a form of motor neuron disease that has left him
almost entirely paralysed and dependent on a computer to speak
and write.
"My old system was more than 20 years' old and I was
finding it very difficult to continue to communicate effectively
and to do the things I love to do," he told reporters on
Wednesday.
"With the improvements made I am now able to write much
faster and it means I can continue to give lectures, write
papers and books, and meet with my family and friends more
easily.
"This new system is life-changing for me and I hope it will
serve me well for the next 20 years."
Intel said it had been working on the new platform, called
ACAT (Assistive Context Aware Toolkit), in collaboration with
Hawking for three years.
The new system, which is controlled by an infrared switch
mounted on Hawking's glasses, has doubled his speech rates and
sped up common tasks, such as finding a computer file, by about
10 times, Intel Labs engineer Lama Nachman said.
It uses predictive text algorithms developed with
six-year-old British software company SwiftKey, similar to those
found on smartphones, to select words after inputting just 10-15
percent of letters, significantly reducing the effort and time
required.
The software will be made public early next year so it can
be used to help other people with motor neuron diseases,
quadriplegia and other disabilities.
"By making this technology freely available it has the
potential to greatly improve the lives of disabled people all
over the world," Hawking said.
One element has not been updated, however. Hawking, who has
spent much of his career at Cambridge University, specified that
his distinctive computerised voice, complete with North American
accent, should not be changed.