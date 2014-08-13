Intel explores wearable devices for Parkinson's disease research

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 13 Intel Corp plans
to use wearable gadgets such as smart watches to monitor
patients with Parkinson's disease and collect data that can be
shared with researchers.
On Wednesday, the chip maker said it is teaming up with the
Michael J. Fox Foundation, established by the actor and
Parkinson's sufferer in 2000, to conduct a multi-phase research
study of the neurodegenerative brain disease. An estimated five
million people globally have been diagnosed with Parkinson's,
the second-most-common neurudegenerative disease after
Alzheimer's.
The initial goal is to determine the feasibility of using
wearable devices to monitor patients remotely and store that
data in an open system that can be accessed by scientists.
In the next phase of the study, which will likely kick off
in the fall, the foundation will set aside funds to explore how
patients are responding to medication. Participants will be
monitored via an array of wearable devices.
"As more of these devices hit the market, we can collect
objective measurements and determine the efficacy of new
therapeutics," Sohini Chowdhury, a senior vice president for
research partnerships at the foundation, told Reuters.
Clinical trials have been far too "subjective" in the past,
she said. For instance, a patient might inform her doctor that
she felt a tremor for several minutes, when it actually lasted a
matter of seconds. In the future, Chowdhury hopes patients and
their doctors will have more precise measurements via wearable
devices about the "frequency and severity" of symptoms.
Chowdhury said the foundation will continue to raise funding
to cover the costs of providing wearable devices to patients.
By using such devices, the foundation and other research
groups can tap into a broader pool of patients for clinical
trials, Chowdhury said. Today, many people with Parkinson's
disease are unable to participate in clinical trials because
they do not live near a research facility.
But wearable devices offer a convenient way to track
patients from their work or homes, allowing people in the most
rural parts of the country to participate.
As it expands beyond the PC arena, Intel hopes to capture a
share of the growing market for big data analytics and wearable
devices in the health sector. Ron Kasabian, general manager of
Intel's Big Data Solutions group, said the data center and
"Internet of Things" business units are exploring the sector.
"We're exploring how to pull data out of devices in
real-time," he said. "We can mine data to improve research, and
better understand the behaviors and progression of the disease."
While Intel boasts its own wearable technologies, Kasabian
stressed that the Parkinson's study is device agnostic, meaning
patients can test a variety of wearable gadgets. In March, Intel
completed its acquisition of Basis Science, a startup that is
best known for its wrist-band that measures the wearer's heart
rate.
Intel expects to extend similar programs to related areas of
health care, as well as other industries, including
manufacturing.
(Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Dan Grebler)