Huawei, Intel expand tie-up amid China's rising scrutiny of U.S. tech firms

BEIJING, March 5 China's Huawei Technologies Co
Ltd and Intel Corp are expanding an existing
alliance to provide cloud computing to global telecoms carriers,
as U.S. tech firms vie for Chinese tie-ups to retain access to a
tough mainland market.
The partnership, announced by Huawei in a statement, comes
as U.S and other Western tech firms' scramble to burnish their
bona fides with China, which has become increasingly wary of
foreign technology.
Joining hands with Chinese companies, including technology
transfers and adopting Chinese partners' branding, can make
these products more palatable to local buyers and authorities in
the world's second-largest economy.
"How do you stay in this market and do the least damage to
your core business - that's the puzzle everybody is focusing on
now," said James McGregor, chairman for advisory firm APCO
China.
China's government has been openly pushing for the use of
more Chinese and less foreign-made technology, both to grow its
own tech sector and as a response to former U.S. National
Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden's leaks about
widespread U.S. cyber surveillance.
These policies have become a source of considerable friction
in foreign relations.
Earlier this week, U.S. President Barack Obama warned of a
proposed anti-terrorism law's impact on technology firms and
international business, and demanded amendments.
Other U.S. enterprise tech firms adopting a partnership
strategy include IBM Corp, Dell Inc, Cisco
Systems Inc, Hewlett-Packard Co and Juniper
Networks Inc.
The cloud computing industry is a focus area for China, with
Premier Li Keqiang saying in his government work report
delivered to parliament on Thursday that the government would
support its development.
Intel and Huawei have collaborated previously, including a
server and cloud product team-up in 2012 and an agreement to
cooperate on data storage last April.
(Additional reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)