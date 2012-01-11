UPDATE 1-Intel inks mobile deals with Motorola Mobility, Lenovo

Jan 10 Intel Corp and Motorola
Mobility Inc have agreed to enter into a partnership in
which the mobile phone maker would use Intel's Atom processors
in its products.
The multi-year, multi-device collaboration covers Motorola
Mobility's smartphones and tablets, the companies said.
Motorola expects to begin shipping Intel-based smartphones
in the second half of the year.
In a separate statement, Intel said it has entered into a
deal with Hong Kong-based Lenovo Group <0992.HK), to embed its
Atom processors in Lenovo's K800 smartphone, which is expected
to launch in China in the second quarter of 2012.