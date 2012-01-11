版本:
UPDATE 1-Intel inks mobile deals with Motorola Mobility, Lenovo

Jan 10 Intel Corp and Motorola Mobility Inc have agreed to enter into a partnership in which the mobile phone maker would use Intel's Atom processors in its products.

The multi-year, multi-device collaboration covers Motorola Mobility's smartphones and tablets, the companies said.

Motorola expects to begin shipping Intel-based smartphones in the second half of the year.

In a separate statement, Intel said it has entered into a deal with Hong Kong-based Lenovo Group <0992.HK), to embed its Atom processors in Lenovo's K800 smartphone, which is expected to launch in China in the second quarter of 2012.

