版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 7日 星期一 21:11 BJT

Intel raises dividend by 7 pct

May 7 Intel Corp said its board approved a 7 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend.

The world's largest chipmaker said shareholders will receive a dividend of 22.5 cents per share every quarter, or 90 cents per share on an annual basis, beginning in the third quarter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐