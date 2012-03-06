Intel sees more than 10 pct sales boost in Germany

HANOVER, Germany, March 6 Chipmaker Intel
expects its German sales volumes to rise more than 10
percent this year as it launches new energy-saving processors
and as Microsoft launches a new version of its Windows
computer operating system.
"That (launch of Windows 8) will lead to a demand boost
among retail customers," the head of Intel's German business,
Christian Lamprechter, told Reuters on Tuesday.
Lamprechter said he was also banking on demand for the new
"Ultrabook" category of super-thin PCs, which will be equipped
with Intel's new Ivy Bridge chip technology, designed to consume
less energy.
Intel's sales volumes in Germany have grown 4-6 percent per
annum in previous years.