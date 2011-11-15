Intel fund focuses on mobile applications

* Fund focuses on apps for mobile gadgets
* Latest move to promote Intel's mobile ecosystem
Nov 15 Intel (INTC.O) is launching a $100
million fund to invest in companies creating applications and
content that complement its mobile chips, which have struggled
to find a foothold in tablets and smartphones.
The Intel Capital AppUp Fund, named after the chipmaker's
online software store, has so far invested in Urban Airship, a
mobile marketing company, and 4tiitoo, a German software firm,
Intel said in a statement.
Intel is racing to establish itself in the mobile computing
market, where manufacturers mostly use processors made with
energy efficient technology licensed from Britain's ARM
Holdings ARM.L.
Intel's AppUp online store promotes the development and
sale of applications built for the MeeGo operating system that
runs on many netbooks using Intel's Atom mobile chips.
The new fund follows the creation of a $300 million fund
earlier this year to promote technology for a new category of
sleek laptops the Santa Clara, California company has dubbed
Ultrabooks.
Intel is racing to refocus its lead in manufacturing
technology to create processors better suited for tablets and
smartphones requiring low-power consumption.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)