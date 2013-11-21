Intel's CEO has big plans for foundry business

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 21 Intel CEO Brian
Krzanich said on Thursday he plans to expand his company's small
contract manufacturing business, opening the way for more
chipmakers to tap into the world's most advanced process
technology.
With Intel far behind rivals in making chips for smartphones
and tablets, many on Wall Street have called for the company to
expand its contract manufacturing business, which currently has
a negligible impact on overall revenue, and to open its
factories to high-volume clients making mobile chips.
"We're going go much further. If we can utilize our silicon
to provide the best computing, we'll do that," Krzanich told
analysts.
At his first annual investor day since taking over as chief
executive in May, Krzanich said the slumping personal computer
industry, Intel's core market, is showing signs of bottoming
out.
"Our view is that it's declining but it's beginning to show
signs of stabilization," he said.