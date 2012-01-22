Intel names Mooly Eden to lead Israel operations

TEL AVIV Jan 22 Intel Corp named Mooly Eden, the head of its PC Client Group (PCCG), as president and general manager of Intel Israel and head of the company's perceptional computing group, the U.S. chipmaker said on Sunday.

"After nine years in the United States, Eden is moving back to Israel at his request and will assume the position of president and general manager, Intel Israel," the company said in a statement.

While in the United States, Eden led Intel's mobile PC business before being promoted to run PCCG, Intel's largest product group, in 2009.

Intel Israel's present general manager, Maxine Fassberg, will head up Intel's production division in Israel and lead talks with the government on expanding the company's production activities in the country.

Intel, the world's No. 1 chipmaker, has four development centres in Israel and two plants, employing over 7,500 workers.

Israel's government last year approved a 1 billion shekel ($265 million) grant to Intel to invest in two chip plants, saying Intel planned to invest about $5 billion.

The grant was conditional on Intel hiring 1,500 people for its Kiryat Gat plant in southern Israel and 600-1,000 more in a new assembly plant in the north.

Intel opened its $3.5 billion Kiryat Gat plant in 2008.