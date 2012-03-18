Intel Israel exports fell in 2011 on plant upgrade

TEL AVIV, March 18 Intel's exports from
Israel in 2011 fell a fifth to $2.2 billion as the U.S. company
began upgrading its plant for the transition to 22-nanometer
chips it will begin producing this year.
Intel, the world's No.1 chipmaker, opened its $3.5 billion
Fab 28 chip plant in the Israeli town of Kiryat Gat in 2008.
Another $3 billion was invested in its move from producing
processors with 45-nanometer circuitry to the more advanced
22-nanometer technology, Maxine Fassberg, general manager of
Intel Israel, told reporters on Sunday.
The company, which employs 7,800 workers in Israel, expects
to recruit more than 600 people in 2012 to its four development
centres and two production facilities.
Last year Intel began selling a new microchip, code-named
Sandy Bridge, that was developed at Intel Israel's development
centre in Haifa together with teams in the United States.
The 32-nanometer microchip accounted for over 40 percent of
Intel's revenue in 2011, with more than 150 million units
shipped, said Mooly Eden, newly named president of Intel Israel.
Eden said the Haifa centre had a central role in developing
the next-generation processor, called Ivy Bridge, which will be
produced with 22-nanometer technology. Marketing of Ivy Bridge
will begin in the first half.
Fassberg said no decision had been made about building a new
plant in Israel, with talks on the matter continuing. "Intel
makes decisions about increased production capacity when it
needs it."