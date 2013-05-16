New CEO vows Intel will be more responsive in mobile push

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 Intel Corp's new
CEO Brian Krzanich said on Thursday that under his leadership
the top chipmaker will be more responsive to customers in an
intensified focus on the fast-growing smartphone and tablet
market where it lags its rivals.
Krzanich took over as chief executive at Intel's annual
shareholders meeting, replacing Paul Otellini, who in November
unexpectedly announced his plan to retire. Under Otellini, Intel
has been sidelined in smartphones and tablets while demand for
its PC processors is on the wane.
"Yes, we missed it, we were slow to tablets and some of the
mobile computing. We do believe we have a good base," Krzanich
told shareholders at an annual meeting.
Krzanich, a 30-year Intel veteran who made his name running
Intel's cutting-edge manufacturing plants, said he and software
honcho Renee James, who the board elevated to president, have
already started meeting with manufacturing customers.
"They're all showing us - here's where the market's moving
and here's where we need Intel to move," Krzanich said. "We're
going to make adjustments in our architecture and our product
choices."
Intel for decades has called the shots in the personal
computer industry but it was slow to react to the explosion of
smartphones and tablets, markets now dominated by competitors
like Qualcomm and Samsung Electronics,
which design their chips using architecture licensed from ARM
Holdings Plc.
Intel's strength has traditionally come from its
manufacturing prowess, and Krzanich's promotion is seen as
confirmation by the board that the company's multibillion-dollar
network of cutting-edge factories still holds the key to
success.
James' promotion underscores a belief in Intel that software
and other related services are also important ingredients.
"I think the emphasis is important," Chief Financial Officer
Stacy Smith said of Krzanich's remarks.
"A focus on the end-customer, a focus on execution and a
really strong focus on the ultra-mobile segment of the business.
That's pretty important," Smith told Reuters.
Last week, Intel unveiled the most extensive overhaul to
date of its Atom mobile processors that underpin its push into
smartphones and tablets.
Intel's processors have been used in a handful of
smartphones in Asia, Africa and Europe but the company has yet
to release Long Term Evolution, or LTE, a high-speed wireless
technology already offered by Qualcomm and increasingly found in
smartphones launched in the United States, including Apple's
iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy line.