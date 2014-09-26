版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 26日 星期五

Intel to invest $1.5 bln in 20 pct stake in Chinese semiconductor companies

BEIJING, Sept 26 Intel Corp will invest $1.5 billion in a 20 percent stake in two semiconductor units of China's state-owned Tsinghua Unigroup, the Chinese company said on its website on Friday.

Intel's stake will be via a newly created holding company that owns the units Spreadtrum Communications and RDA Microelectronics, Unigroup said, adding that the deal is still waiting for government approval. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Ryan Woo)
