Intel to invest $1.5 bln in 20 pct stake in Chinese semiconductor companies

CORRECTED-BRIEF-American Savings Bank reports Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* American Savings Bank net income of $15.8 million for Q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in Q1 of 2016
BEIJING, Sept 26 Intel Corp will invest $1.5 billion in a 20 percent stake in two semiconductor units of China's state-owned Tsinghua Unigroup, the Chinese company said on its website on Friday.
Intel's stake will be via a newly created holding company that owns the units Spreadtrum Communications and RDA Microelectronics, Unigroup said, adding that the deal is still waiting for government approval. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter