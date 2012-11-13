UPDATE 2-Intel's McAfee security unit loses global head of sales

Nov 13 The head of global sales at Intel Corp's McAfee Security division is leaving to take a job with another firm, McAfee said on Tuesday.

The executive, Joe Sexton, is one of only a handful of top managers who had remained with the world's No. 2 maker of anti-virus software following its February 2011 sale to Intel for $7.7 billion.

McAfee has previously lost its chief executive along with other key executives in technology development, research and sales.

The company named Asia Pacific sales chief Steve Redman to replace Sexton, who could not be reached for a comment.

McAfee said in a statement that Sexton was taking a "leadership role in a non-competing technology company."

The company also named Penny Baldwin executive vice president and chief marketing officer. She was previously acting CMO and senior vice president of global brand strategy and marketing at Yahoo Inc.

She replaced David Milam, who left in mid-September to join privately held software maker Five9 Inc, according to McAfee spokesman Ian Bain.

The management changes come a month after a McAfee spokesman disclosed that the company planned to lay off "a small percentage" of its approximately 7,100 employees.

Bain declined to comment on Tuesday on the progress of those layoffs.