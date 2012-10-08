版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 9日 星期二

RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Intel's McAfee security group plans layoffs

BOSTON Oct 8 Intel Corp's McAfee security division is planning to lay off a "small percentage" of its workforce of about 7,100 employees, a company spokesman said on Monday.

McAfee spokesman Ian Bain said he could not provide more details about the job cuts, which he disclosed in response to an inquiry from Reuters.

Intel Corp acquired McAfee, the world's second largest security software maker, in February 2011 in a $7.7 billion deal. The division had 7,072 employees as of June 30, according to Bain.

